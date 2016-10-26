MILAN Oct 26 The European Central Bank's
decision to oppose holding company Fininvest owning a
significant stake in Banca Mediolanum has no impact on
the asset gatherer, its chief executive said on Wednesday.
"It's a bit of a surprise ... but there is no change for our
clients, the bank's capital position remains intact because this
does not affect its assets or its management," Massimo Doris
told Reuters.
In October 2014, the Bank of Italy ordered Fininvest, the
holding which owns 30 percent of Banca Mediolanum, to sell a
stake of just over 20 percent because Berlusconi was no longer
considered fit to own more than 10 percent of a financial
company after being convicted for tax fraud.
However, an Italian appeals court later ruled in favour of
Fininvest's request to cancel the forced sale.
