ROME, June 6 Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena
investors Fintech and BTG Pactual have agreed to join
the underwriting consortium of the Italian lender's rights issue
for up to 225 million euros and 125 million euros respectively,
according to the cash call prospectus.
Fintech and BTG Pactual, which are core investors in the
bank alongside Italy's Monte Paschi banking foundation, have
already committed to subscribe to their share of the upcoming 5
billion-euro rights issue.
The prospectus said Fintech Advisory Inc and BTG Pactual
Europe LLP have agreed to a sub-underwriting contract with the
global coordinator of the recapitalisation. This means that if
there are unsubscribed rights the two investors could increase
their stakes.
The bailed-out bank priced its rights issue at a big
discount on Thursday.
(Reporting by Stefano Bernabei, writing by Danilo Masoni)