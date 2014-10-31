SIENA, Italy Oct 31 An Italian court on Friday
sentenced former Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena
Chairman Giuseppe Mussari to three years and six months in jail
for misleading regulators in relation to a 2009 derivative trade
with Nomura that prosecutors say was used to conceal
losses.
The court in the city of Siena, where Italy's third-biggest
bank is based, also sentenced former Chief Executive Antonio
Vigni to the same jail term.
Defence lawyers had asked the court to fully acquit both,
while prosecutors asked for a 7 year jail sentence for Mussari
and 6 years for Vigni.
Monte dei Paschi, which carried out a 5-billion euro capital
increase in June to help pay back state aid, has come under
renewed pressure after failing to pass a Europe-wide banking
review and must now plug a 2.1 billion euro ($2.6 billion)
capital shortfall.
(1 US dollar = 0.7987 euro)
(Reporting by Silvia Ognibene, writing by Danilo Masoni,
editing by Isla Binnie)