BRIEF-Aerospace Hi-Tech Holding Group to merge with unit
March 13 Aerospace Hi-Tech Holding Group Co Ltd :
MILAN Oct 17 Shares in Italy's third-biggest bank Monte dei Paschi rose two percent as trading on Milan's blue-chip index opened on Friday, after slumping to record lows in the previous session.
The gains were eroded almost immediately with shares showing a just 1 percent gain on the day by 0709 GMT.
The bank's shares slumped to an all-time low on Thursday, as fears it could fail European industry "stress tests" combined with a fraught global economic backdrop to hit the sector. (Reporting by Oleg Vukmanovic)
March 13 Aerospace Hi-Tech Holding Group Co Ltd :
* Said on Friday that it received two decisions from the director of the tax administration in Krakow
* Says shareholder has unloaded 4.46 percent stake at average 3.65 yuan per share between March 7 and 10