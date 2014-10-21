MILAN Oct 21 Shares in Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena rose nearly nine percent after a string of recent losses as investors took a more upbeat view about the outcome for the lender of a European banking review.

Italy's third-biggest lender saw its share price rebound 8.8 percent at 1220 GMT to trade around 0.90 euros apiece, recovering from a string of recent losses which were due to expectations the review would uncover a capital shortfall.

(Reporting by Oleg Vukmanovic)