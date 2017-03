MILAN, June 20 Italian mid-sized bank Credito Valtellinese said on Friday it had raised 398.5 million euros ($541 million) following the successful completion of a rights issue.

Creval, which is one of 15 Italian banks targeted by a health check of euro-zone lenders by the European Central Bank before it takes over supervision of the sector in November, said the share sale was 99.62 percent subscribed. ($1 = 0.7366 Euros) (Reporting by Francesca Landini, editing by Danilo Masoni)