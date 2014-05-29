(Corrects to replace Wednesday with Tuesday in second
paragraph)
MILAN May 29 Italian mid-sized lender Banca
Popolare di Vicenza said on Thursday it was ready to
launch a takeover bid on smaller rival Banca Etruria.
The offer would be in cash, at a price of 1 euro per share,
with a premium of 25.8 percent on Tuesday's closing for Banca
Etruria shares, the lender said in a statement.
Banca Popolare di Vicenza had entered into exclusive merger
talks with Banca Etruria last month.
