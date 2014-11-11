MILAN Nov 11 Italy's Banca Popolare di Milano posted on Tuesday a 63 percent increase in nine-month net profit to 219.3 million euros ($273 million) despite falling interest income thanks to a stake sale.

The bank says writedowns of bad loans totaled 278.8 million euros in the first nine months, up by 21.8 million euros compared with a year earlier. (1 US dollar = 0.8032 euro) (Reporting by Valentina Za; editing by Agnieszka Flak)