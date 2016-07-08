BRIEF-W. R. Berkley Q4 earnings per share $1.20
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.78 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
MILAN, July 8 Italy's Banca Popolare dell'Emilia Romagna (BPER) hopes to sell non-performing loans worth 450 million euros ($498 million) next week, Alessandro Vandelli, CEO of the mid-tier bank, said on Friday.
Italian banks have piled up around 200 billion euros in non-performing loans due to a severe recession and are now under pressure from investors and banking authorities to tackle the problem.
A first portion of bad loans will be sold to specialist investors Algebris and Cerberus, Vandelli said, adding the bank planned to shed another chunk of non-performing loans of up to 300 million euros by year-end.
The planned sales will not have any significant impact on the lender's balance sheet, Vandelli told Reuters.
($1 = 0.9038 euros) (Reporting by Andrea Mandala; writing by Francesca Landini)
* Commercial International Bank Egypt SAE reports fourth-quarter 2016 consolidated revenue of EGP 3.12 bln and net income of EGP 1.55 bln -statement
LONDON, Jan 31 Some British-based financial services firms have already decided to relocate at least part of their operations to Ireland, and others are expected to follow suit in the first half of this year, Ireland's financial services minister said on Tuesday.