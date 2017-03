Dec 11 Banca Profilo :

* Announced on Wednesday Matteo Arpe's resignation from his position as Chairman of the Board and Director

* Said the resignation was is relation to the judgment on the Ciappazzi/Parmatour case

* Said the Board appointed Guido Bastianini as the new Chairman of the Board

