BRIEF-India cenbank raises foreign investment limit in Kotak Mahindra Bank to 42 pct
* FIIs/FPIs can now invest 40 to 42 percent under in Kotak Mahindra Bank Limited Source text: http://bit.ly/2n33h5L Further company coverage:
LONDON Feb 12 Italy has appointed special admininstrators to run small cooperative lender Banca Popolare di Spoleto after a request from the country's central bank, the bank said in a statement on Tuesday.
The decision was taken as a consequence of the negative outcome from inspections of the lender.
The bank will continue to operate normally and customers will still be able to make withdrawals, the statement added.
FRANKFURT, March 9 The European Central Bank left its policy stance unchanged as expected on Thursday, keeping unprecedented stimulus in place and maintaining its dovish guidance even though inflation and growth have rebounded more quickly than expected.
* Says announces issue of NCDs worth up to 30 million rupees Source text: http://bit.ly/2n2WMzB Further company coverage: