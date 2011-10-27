BUCHAREST Oct 27 Romanian bank Banca Transilvania reported a net profit of 106.9 million lei ($34 million) in the first nine months of the year on Thursday, 53 percent higher than a year ago and above market expectations.

The average estimate in a Reuters poll of eight analysts showed the bank was expected to post a 96.6 million lei net profit compared with 69.7 million lei in January-September 2010.

The bank said in a statement provisions stood at 384.9 million lei in the nine months, down from 480.6 million lei in the same period of last year. ($1 = 3.145 Romanian Lei) (Reporting by Ioana Patran; editing by Sam Cage)