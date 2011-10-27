BUCHAREST Oct 27 Romanian bank Banca
Transilvania reported a net profit of 106.9 million
lei ($34 million) in the first nine months of the year on
Thursday, 53 percent higher than a year ago and above market
expectations.
The average estimate in a Reuters poll of eight analysts
showed the bank was expected to post a 96.6 million lei net
profit compared with 69.7 million lei in January-September 2010.
The bank said in a statement provisions stood at 384.9
million lei in the nine months, down from 480.6 million lei in
the same period of last year.
($1 = 3.145 Romanian Lei)
