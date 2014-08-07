UPDATE 4-PPG says Akzo offer good for staff, shareholders
MILAN Aug 7 Italy's Banca Veneto on Thursday signed a deal to sell a 51.4 percent stake in private banking unit Banca Intermobiliare for 289 million euros as part of measures to strengthen the regional lender's capital base.
The stake was sold to a group of 16 investors including Ferrari president Luca Cordero di Montezemolo. The price tag amounts to 3.60 euros per share, Veneto Banca said in a statement.
It said the sale, combined with the selldown of its controlling stake in the Banca IPIBI unit announced earlier on Thursday, would add 73 basis points to its Common Equity Tier 1 capital ratio, a key measure of financial strength.
The unlisted bank is one of 15 Italian lenders being scrutinised by the European Central Bank in a check-up of banking assets. The ECB will officially take on oversight of euro zone lenders from national authorities in November.
Veneto Banca will keep a 20 percent stake in Intermobiliare after the transaction is completed.
The mandate to sell its holding stake was given to Rothschild. Banca Intermobiliare is currently worth around 480 million euros ($650.7 million) on the market.
Shares in Banca Intermobiliare closed 0.56 percent lower on Thursday at 3.188 euros.
(Reporting by Oleg Vukmanovic, editing by David Evans)
