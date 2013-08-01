MILAN Aug 1 Italian mid-tier lender Banca
Carige will decide on a possible rights issue by
September when it has a clear view of cash coming from planned
asset sales, its managing director, Ennio La Monica, said on
Thursday.
"Our goal is to have an idea of what we can raise through
asset sales by September in order to see whether the bank would
also need a capital hike," La Monica said.
The bank has received several expressions of interest for
the insurance activities it has put up for sale, he said, adding
that one Italian suitor was admitted to a data room.
Carige posted on Wednesday a first-half net loss of 29.4
million euros ($39.04 million).
(Reporting by Andrea Mandala, writing by Francesca Landini)