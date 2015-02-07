MILAN Feb 7 Italy's mid-tier lender Carige has had no contacts with investors, including businessman Andrea Bonomi, for the possible acquisition of a stake in the bank, its chief executive said on Saturday.

Carige failed a Europe-wide health check of banks last year and must plug a capital shortfall of around 800 million euros.

Bonomi has been tipped by the Italian press as a possible buyer for a stake in Carige.

Carige CEO Piero Montani told reporters on the sideliens of a Milan conference that he had had no contacts with Bonomi, nor with the Malacalza family or with other potential investors.

