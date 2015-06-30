MILAN, June 30 Italian lender Banca Carige said on Tuesday its board had decided not to accept an offer presented by Banca Finnat for private banking unit Banca Cesare Ponti, and the division would no longer be considered for sale.

Carige said it would seek to better develop Cesare Ponti's private banking role within the group.

The lender added that talks with Apollo for the sale of consumer credit unit Creditis Servizi Finanziari were ongoing. (Reporting by Agnieszka Flak, editing by Isla Binnie)