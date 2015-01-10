MILAN Jan 10 Italy's market watchdog has asked an Italian court to annul Banca Carige's 2013 financial statement after saying the bank did not used proper accounting rules to calculate it, according to the lender.

Late on Friday, the Genoa-based bank said it had already corrected some of the issues watchdog Consob had contested and that it believed the court would not annul its statement.

The court's review of its accounts is the latest blow for Italy's No. 10 bank, which failed to pass an Europe-wide health check of the sector in October and needs to raise 700 million euros in the coming months to strengthen its capital.

A year ago Consob questioned the accounting rules used by the bank to determine the value of its shareholdings in banking and insurance units and its goodwill, Banca Carige said.

The mid-sized lender booked 1.1 billion euros in loan-loss provisions and a further 1.7 billion charge in its 2013 financial statement as it wrote down by 94 percent the goodwill value of banks and branch networks bought in the past.

Banca Carige posted a net loss of 1.76 billion euros in the whole 2013. (Reporting by Francesca Landini; Editing by Mark Heinrich)