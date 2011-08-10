(Corrects second paragraph to remove reference to Banca Civica failing the EU stress test in July, and adds a paragraph saying Banca Civica and Bankia both passed the test.)

* Net interest revenue 419 million euros

* Bad loans ratio at 5.43 percent

(Adds detail, background)

MADRID, Aug 10 Spanish savings bank Banca Civica , which made its bourse debut on July 21, said on Wednesday its core capital rose to 9.8 percent following the listing from 8.4 percent at the end of June.

The bank said its bad loans ratio rose to 5.43 percent from 4.7 percent end of last year.

Spain's battered savings banks have seen their number reduced to 18 from 45 in a restructuring amid the fallout from a collapsed property sector.

The banks have been given until September to recapitalise in line with strict new solvency rules, with Civica and Bankia , also recently listed, choosing to list to raise capital.

Both Banca Civica And Bankia passed European Union-wide bank stress test in July.

Civica, around a quarter of the size of Bankia, set its initial public offering price at 2.7 euros, at the low end of expectations to ensure success, to raise 600 million. [ID_nLDE76K09V]

Civica said net interest revenue fell to 419 million euros from a proforma 577 million in the 2010 period, while net profit was 102.5 million euros compared with a profrma 97.7 million. (Reporting by Paul Day; Editing by Nigel Davies and Dan Lalor) ($1 = 0.7099 euro)