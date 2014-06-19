BRIEF-Marathon Nextgen Realty approves 1.50 bln rupees share buyback
* Says approved buy-back up to 5.4 million equity shares for an aggregate amounting inr 1.50 billion Source text: http://bit.ly/2mWNVyv Further company coverage:
MILAN, June 19 Italian mid-sized lender Banca Etruria said its chairman would sound out the market for possible merger partners after larger rival Popolare di Vicenza broke talks about a planned takeover of the Tuscan bank.
In a statement, the bank said its board had given a mandate to Chairman Lorenzo Rosi to find new partners.
The board of Banca Etruria failed to give a preliminary positive assessment on a binding offer Popolare Vicenza submitted at the end of last month, a condition the suitor had said was necessary for the offer to be valid.
Popolare Vicenza said on Tuesday conditions were no longer in place to continue negotiating as it would not consider amending its proposal.
(Reporting by Silvia Aloisi)
* Says approved buy-back up to 5.4 million equity shares for an aggregate amounting inr 1.50 billion Source text: http://bit.ly/2mWNVyv Further company coverage:
BRUSSELS, March 17 The following are mergers under review by the European Commission and a brief guide to the EU merger process:
JOHANNESBURG, March 17 South Africa's Social Development Minister Bathabile Dlamini apologised to welfare beneficiaries over a fiasco that put their monthly payments at risk, local media reported on Friday.