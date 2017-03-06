MILAN, March 6 Banca Farmafactoring, the Italian
unit of factoring group BFF Banking Group, has filed a request
with Italian market authorities to list its shares on the Milan
bourse, it said on Monday.
BFF Luxembourg, which controls 94.2 percent of Banca
Farmactoring, would sell a stake of up to 35.83 percent in the
initial public offering.
Banca Farmafactoring specialises in managing bills issued by
suppliers of Italy's national health service and public
administration.
Mediobanca, Morgan Stanley and Deutsche Bank are joint
global coordinators for the deal. They are also joint
bookrunners together with BNP Paribas, Jefferies International
and UniCredit CIB.
(Reporting by Valentina Za, editing by Giulia Segreti)