April 2 Funds advised by Apax Partners have agreed to sell their stake in Italian bank Banca Farmafactoring SpA to an affiliate of investment management firm Centerbridge Partners LP, the private equity firms said on Thursday.

Banca Farmafactoring, which obtained a full banking licence in 2013, was acquired by these funds in 2006 when the bank operated solely in Italy.

Banca IMI and Jefferies advised Centerbridge on the deal, while Apax Partners was advised by Mediobanca and Morgan Stanley, sources close to the transaction told Reuters.

The stake sale is subject to approval by the European Central Bank and competition authorities. (Reporting by Aashika Jain in Bengaluru; additional reporting in Pamela Barbaglia in London; editing by Jason Neely)