April 2 Funds advised by Apax Partners have agreed to sell their stake in Italian bank Banca Farmafactoring SpA to an affiliate of investment management firm Centerbridge Partners LP, the private equity firms said on Thursday.

The deal was done at 7.1 times Banca Farmafactoring's net income for 2015, a person familiar with the situation said.

Banca Farmafactoring, which obtained a full banking license in 2013, was acquired by these funds in 2006 when the bank operated solely in Italy.

The deal signals Apax's exit from financial services as the fund "de-focuses" on the sector, the person said.

In contrast, Centerbridge is expanding its European financial services investments footprint beyond its other investments in the United Kingdom, Spain, Ireland and Portugal.

Banca IMI and Jefferies advised Centerbridge on the deal, while Apax Partners was advised by Mediobanca and Morgan Stanley, additional sources close to the transaction told Reuters.

The stake sale is subject to approval by the European Central Bank and competition authorities.