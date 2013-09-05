MILAN, Sept 5 Italian asset manager Banca Generali said on Thursday that net inflows reached 117 million euros ($153.49 million) in August.

The company said net inflows amounted to 1.72 billion euros so far this year, already beating total inflows for 2012.

Shares in Banca Generali closed down 1.47 percent at 16.74 euros on Thursday. ($1 = 0.7623 euros) (Reporting By Isla Binnie, editing by Stephen Jewkes)