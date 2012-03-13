MILAN, March 13 Italy's Banca Generali reported on Tuesday fourth-quarter net profit of 22.2 million euros, broadly in line with the same period a year earlier, showing a full-year profit down 11 percent to 73.4 million euros.

The company said in a statement it would propose to pay a dividend of 0.55 euros per share.

Banca Generali said the trend in net inflows boded "moderately well" for business prospects in coming months. (Reporting by Michel Rose)