MILAN, July 25 Italian asset manager Banca
Generali posted a 62 percent rise in net profit in the
second quarter boosted by growth in net interest income as it
continues to put to work cheap money borrowed from the European
Central Bank.
Banca Generali, majority controlled by Italy's biggest
insurer Generali, took 200 million euros at the first
auction of cheap, three-year funds issued by the ECB in December
and more than 1 billion in the second auction in February.
The group had borrowed a further 300 million euros of
mid-term ECB funds in December.
In a statement on Wednesday, Banca Generali said its net
profit came in at 28.1 million euros ($33.96 million).
It said it expected the positive trend in the first six
months of the year to continue in coming months.
The group's Tier 1 capital ratio stood at 12.5 percent at
the end of June compared to 11.0 percent a year earlier.
($1 = 0.8275 euros)
(Reporting By Stephen Jewkes)