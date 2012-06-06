BRIEF-CDL Investments New Zealand says profit after tax rise 54.7 pct for full year
* Profit after tax of nz$27.0 million for year ended 31 December 2016, an increase of 54.7%
MILAN, June 6 Italian asset manager Banca Generali said on Wednesday it posted net inflows in May of 219 million euros compared to inflows of 143 million euros ($178.24 million)in April.
In a statement the company said total net inflows year-to-date amounted to more than 900 million euros, up 77 percent from the same period last year.
Banca Generali is 64.7 percent owned by Italy's biggest insurer Assicurazioni Generali ($1 = 0.8023 euros) (Reporting By Stephen Jewkes)
* Profit after tax of nz$27.0 million for year ended 31 December 2016, an increase of 54.7%
WASHINGTON, Feb 16 Outlets of Santander Bank , already under fire for lending practices, denied mortgages to women, minorities and low-income borrowers in the U.S. Northeast more frequently than nearby banks, according to an analysis by an industry reform group on Thursday.
Feb 16 The U.S. Justice Department has joined a whistleblower lawsuit against UnitedHealth Group Inc that claims the country's largest health insurer and its units and affiliates overcharged Medicare hundreds of millions of dollars, a law firm representing the whistleblower said on Thursday.