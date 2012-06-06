MILAN, June 6 Italian asset manager Banca Generali said on Wednesday it posted net inflows in May of 219 million euros compared to inflows of 143 million euros ($178.24 million)in April.

In a statement the company said total net inflows year-to-date amounted to more than 900 million euros, up 77 percent from the same period last year.

Banca Generali is 64.7 percent owned by Italy's biggest insurer Assicurazioni Generali ($1 = 0.8023 euros) (Reporting By Stephen Jewkes)