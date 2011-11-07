MILAN Nov 7 Italian asset manager Banca Generali had good investment inflows in the first part of November, its Chief Executive Giorgio Girelli said on Monday in a conference call.

In October, net inflows were 162 million euros, ahead of the monthly average, Banca Generali said in a results statement for its first nine-months announced on Monday.

"Net inflows in the first part of November are going well," Girelli said on the call.

(Writing by Nigel Tutt)