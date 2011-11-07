BRIEF-Cognizant reaches cooperation agreement with Elliott Management
* Cognizant reaches cooperation agreement with Elliott Management
MILAN Nov 7 Italian asset manager Banca Generali had good investment inflows in the first part of November, its Chief Executive Giorgio Girelli said on Monday in a conference call.
In October, net inflows were 162 million euros, ahead of the monthly average, Banca Generali said in a results statement for its first nine-months announced on Monday.
"Net inflows in the first part of November are going well," Girelli said on the call.
(Writing by Nigel Tutt)
* Cognizant reaches cooperation agreement with Elliott Management
* Dec quarter net profit 1.04 billion rupees versus net profit of 785.4 million rupees year ago
* Voya Financial announces fourth-quarter and full-year 2016 results