MILAN Nov 7 Italian asset manager Banca Generali's chief executive said on Monday he sees the bank sticking to the same dividend pay-out ratio in percentage terms as in previous years.

In a conference call, CEO Giorgio Girelli was asked if the bank would stay at the same pay-out ratio if the net profit falls in the full year, as it has in the first nine months.

"I think that the dividend policy would be to keep it stable in terms of percentage," Girelli said.

The bank paid out 75 percent of its 2010 net profit in dividends and 80 percent of its 2009 net profit.

In the first nine months of 2011 net profit fell 15 percent to 51.2 million euros.

