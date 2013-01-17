MILAN Jan 17 Italian asset manager Banca Generali is confident of posting net profits of 115-130 million euros in 2012, in line with analyst consensus, its head said on Thursday.

The company targets net inflows of at least 1.2 billion euros ($1.6 billion) in 2013, Chief Executive Piermario Motta told reporters on the sidelines of a business conference in Milan.

"This year it will be difficult to have the performance seen in 2012, but, if the right conditions are in place, it could be possible," Motta said.

In 2012 the asset manager posted net inflows for 1.6 billion euros. ($1 = 0.7521 euros) (Reporting by Andrea Mandalà, writing by Francesca Landini, editing by Antonella Ciancio)