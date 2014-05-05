BRIEF-Al Sharqiya board elects Hamad Hashim Al Dhahab as chairman
* Board elects Hamad Hashim Al Dhahab as chairman Source: (http://bit.ly/2nFV9Z4) Further company coverage:
MILAN May 5 Banca Generali's total net inflows stood at 1.020 billion euros ($1.42 billion) in the first four months of 2014 after another month of growth, the Italian asset manager said on Monday.
Net inflows rose 16 percent to 213 million euros in April from peak levels reached last year, it added in a statement.
($1 = 0.7205 Euros) (Reporting by Danilo Masoni)
* Board elects Hamad Hashim Al Dhahab as chairman Source: (http://bit.ly/2nFV9Z4) Further company coverage:
* AGM approves non-distribution of dividend for year 2016 Source:(http://bit.ly/2nZtTRq) Further company coverage:
* Shareholders approve 10 percent cash dividend for year 2016 Source: (http://bit.ly/2mofqSC) Further company coverage: )