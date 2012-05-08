MILAN May 8 Italian asset manager Banca
Generali doubled its net interest income as it put to
work more than 1.5 billion euros ($1.96 billion) of cheap money
it borrowed from the European Central Bank between December and
February.
Banca Generali, majority controlled by Italy's biggest
insurer Generali, took 200 million euros at the first
auction of cheap, three-year funds issued by the ECB in December
and more than 1 billion in the second of such auctions at the
end of February.
The group, one of several small-sized Italian lenders piling
up on cheap ECB money in the February auction, had borrowed a
further 300 million euros of mid-term ECB funds in December.
In a statement on Tuesday Banca Generali said net profit
nearly doubled in the first three months to a record 39.2
million euros, while net interest income more than doubled to
23.1 million euros.
Banca Generali, Italy's best-performing listed asset
gatherer year-to-date thanks to 686 million euros of net
inflows, said it saw a continuation of the positive trend seen
so far in the next few months.
($1 = 0.7663 euros)
(Reporting By Lisa Jucca)