MILAN, July 5 Italian asset manager Banca Generali said on Thursday it posted net inflows in May of 139 million euros compared to inflows of 219 million euros in May.

In a statement the company said total net inflows in the first half amounted to 1.04 billion euros ($1.30 billion), equal to 83 percent of total net inflows in 2011.

Banca Generali is 64.7 percent owned by Italy's biggest insurer Assicurazioni Generali. ($1 = 0.7994 euros) (Reporting by Antonella Ciancio)