MILAN, April 2 Italian asset manager Banca
Generali said on Wednesday its total net inflows stood
at 280 million euros ($385 million) in March, up 40 percent on
the monthly average of the past year.
In the first quarter net inflows amounted to 807 million
euros, marking the best quarterly performance in the bank's
history, it added.
Banca Generali, which is controlled by Italy's biggest
insurer Generali, also said its managed assets
amounted to 260 million euros in March and 678 million euros for
the quarter.
($1 = 0.7263 Euros)
(Reporting by Agnieszka Flak)