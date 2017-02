MILAN Oct 6 Banca Generali posted net inflows in September of 42 million euros compared to inflows of 59 million euros in August, the company said on Thursday.

In a statement, the group said total net inflows since the beginning of the year were 755 million euros.

The group's mutual funds in September saw outflows of 58 million euros from outflows of 18 million euros the previous month.

(Reporting by Valentina Za)