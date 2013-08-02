BRIEF-Howard Hughes Corp announces pricing of $800,000,000 senior notes due 2025
* The howard hughes corporation® announces pricing of $800,000,000 senior notes due 2025
MILAN Aug 2 Italian asset manager Banca Generali said on Friday its net inflows in the first seven months of this year reached the same level achieved in the full year 2012.
The company, which is a subsidiary of Assicurazioni Generali , recorded net inflows worth 181 million euros ($240 million) in July, to reached a level of 1.59 billion euros from the beginning of the year.
Banca Generali has posted net inflows of 305 million euros in June. ($1 = 0.7557 euros) (Reporting by Francesca Landini, editing by Isla Binnie)
* Easterly Government Properties -may offer and sell shares of common stock having an aggregate offering price of up to $100 million - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2m4onx0) Further company coverage:
* America First Multifamily Investors L.P. reports fourth quarter 2016 earnings