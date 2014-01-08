BRIEF-Lippo China Resources updates on unit's takeover offer for Healthway Medical Corp
* Notwithstanding that Healthway may not be able to continue as going concern, Lippo & LCR says offer will remain open for Healthway shareholders
MILAN Jan 8 Italian asset manager Banca Generali said on Wednesday its total net inflows had risen to 2.26 billion euros ($3.07 billion) in 2013, up 40 percent on the previous year.
The company said its managed assets had reached a record high of 2.768 billion euros last year, up 70 percent on the previous 12 months.
Banca Generali is controlled by Italy's biggest insurer, Generali. ($1 = 0.7353 euros) (Reporting by Isla Binnie, editing by Agnieszka Flak)
March 13 Australian shares slipped on Monday as a slump in crude oil prices weighed on the resources sector and as investors turned cautious ahead of a widely expected U.S. interest rate hike later this week.
* Trading in shares of Goldin Properties Holdings Limited will be halted at 9:00 a.m. On 13 march Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: