MILAN Jan 8 Italian asset manager Banca Generali said on Wednesday its total net inflows had risen to 2.26 billion euros ($3.07 billion) in 2013, up 40 percent on the previous year.

The company said its managed assets had reached a record high of 2.768 billion euros last year, up 70 percent on the previous 12 months.

Banca Generali is controlled by Italy's biggest insurer, Generali. ($1 = 0.7353 euros) (Reporting by Isla Binnie, editing by Agnieszka Flak)