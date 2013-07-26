MILAN, July 26 Italian asset manager Banca Generali said on Friday net profit rose 6.3 percent to 71.6 million euros ($94.8 million) in the first six months, making it the best first half ever.

In a statement the company said total net inflows rose 35 percent to 1.412 billion euros in the period, while costs fell to a record low of 38.2 percent of revenues.

"Even at times of high market volatility, our company has succeeded in safeguarding the portfolios of our customers," CEO Piermario Motta said. "Despite the economic uncertainty we are confident about our prospects in the coming months."

Shares in Banca Generali were up 0.16 percent at 1058 GMT. ($1 = 0.7555 euros) (Reporting by Danilo Masoni, editing by Jennifer Clark)