BRIEF-Bank of Maharashtra sets overnight MCLR at 8.55 pct w.e.f March 7
* Sets overnight MCLR at 8.55 percent w.e.f March 7 Source text: http://bit.ly/2mLONqK Further company coverage:
MILAN, July 26 Italian asset manager Banca Generali said on Friday net profit rose 6.3 percent to 71.6 million euros ($94.8 million) in the first six months, making it the best first half ever.
In a statement the company said total net inflows rose 35 percent to 1.412 billion euros in the period, while costs fell to a record low of 38.2 percent of revenues.
"Even at times of high market volatility, our company has succeeded in safeguarding the portfolios of our customers," CEO Piermario Motta said. "Despite the economic uncertainty we are confident about our prospects in the coming months."
Shares in Banca Generali were up 0.16 percent at 1058 GMT. ($1 = 0.7555 euros) (Reporting by Danilo Masoni, editing by Jennifer Clark)
MOSCOW, March 6 Russia has appointed Sergey Ivanov Jr, son of the former head of the Kremlin administration, as chief executive of state-controlled diamond miner Alrosa, the government said on Monday.
(The following statement was released by the rating agency) LONDON, March 06 (Fitch) The contrasting dividend news last week from the two largest Irish banks highlights the impact of pension scheme volatility on banks' capital management, particularly when capital headroom is limited, Fitch Ratings says. Allied Irish Banks (AIB) announced its first dividend since 2008 but Bank of Ireland (BOI) plans to wait another year before resuming dividends, citing recent volatility in its pension sche