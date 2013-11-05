MILAN Nov 5 Italian asset manager Banca
Generali said on Tuesday its net profit rose 8 percent
to 105.1 million euros ($142 million) in the third quarter of
this year thanks to a significant rise in management fees.
Total assets under management and administrated assets at
the end of October were 28.2 billion euros, up 10 percent
compared with the same period of 2012. This marks a new peak for
the bank, Banca Generali said in a statement.
Net inflows for the first ten months of this year reached 2
billion euros, it said.
($1 = 0.7402 euros)
