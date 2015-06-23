MILAN, June 23 Italy's Banca Ifis said
on Tuesday it had bought three portfolios of non-performing
loans with a nominal value of around 900 million euros ($1
billion), including bad loans worth 650 million euros from Monte
dei Paschi di Siena.
The deal, which is one of Italy's biggest transactions in
distressed debt this year after UniCredit sold 2.4 billion euros
of bad loans in February, shows tentative signs of recovery in
Italy's bad loan market.
The pool of bad loans bought from Monte dei Paschi is half
of a 1.3 billion euro portfolio put on sale by the Tuscan
lender's consumer credit unit. U.S. investment firm Cerberus
Capital Management is buying the rest of this portfolio.
The other two pools of non-performing loans bought by Banca
IFIS were from Banca Sella and from an undiclosed international
player, increasing its bad debt portfolio to 6.8 billion euros.
Italian banks have piled up a total of more than 190 billion
euros in non-performing loans in the wake of three years of
recession, and the government is studying measures to help them
offload their soured loans.
($1 = 0.8901 euros)
(Reporting by Francesca Landini; editing by Stephen Jewkes)