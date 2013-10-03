BRIEF-Finanzas e Inversiones Valencianas FY net profit up at 19,000 euros
* FY net sales 217,000 euros ($229,100) versus 228,000 euros year ago
MILAN Oct 3 Egon Furstenberg, founder and chairman of Italy's lender Banca IFIS, said on Thursday he was launching the sale of a stake of up to 11 percent in the bank.
The placement, which will be done through accelerated book building, will be made by La Scogliera, a company controlled by Furstenberg.
The sale is aimed at boosting the free float of the bank, La Scogliera said in a statement, adding the company will maintain a controlling stake in Banca IFIS after the placement. (Reporting by Francesca Landini, editing by Stephen Jewkes)
* FY net sales 217,000 euros ($229,100) versus 228,000 euros year ago
BARCELONA, March 1 French telecoms operator Orange's new online banking service will match French rivals' offers, which usually include cash and free-of-charge credit cards, an executive said on Wednesday.
LONDON, March 1 More consolidation in European stock exchanges would be difficult, and the BME Madrid exchange was in no hurry to bulk up by chasing any deal, its general manager said on Wednesday.