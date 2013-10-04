BRIEF-Banca Generali Q4 net banking income falls to EUR 79.8 mln
* Q4 net banking income 79.8 million euros ($84.64 million) versus 99.0 million euros a year ago
MILAN Oct 4 La Scogliera, a company controlled by the founder and chairman of Italian lender Banca IFIS , said on Friday it had completed the sale of around 11 percent of the bank at 9.1 euros per share.
In a statement the company, controlled by Egon Furstenberg, said that as a result of the sale it would hold about 57 percent of Banca IFIS shares which would be subject to a lock-up period of 180 days.
The sale is aimed at boosting the free float of the bank.
(Reporting by Stephen Jewkes)
* Q4 net banking income 79.8 million euros ($84.64 million) versus 99.0 million euros a year ago
March 10 Jilin Zixin Pharmaceutical Industrial Co Ltd
BEIJING, March 10 Zhongnan Group, one of China's largest builders, targets a 30 percent jump in revenue this year, topping 100 billion yuan ($15 bln), as it benefits from fresh spending on roads and hospitals, a senior executive said.