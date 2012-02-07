BRIEF-FastPartner Q4 pre-tax profit grows to SEK 639.4 million
* Q4 rental income 323.0 million Swedish crowns ($35.93 million) versus 298.9 million crowns year ago
MILAN Feb 7 Italian bank Intesa Sanpoalo Chief Executive Enrico Cucchiani said on Tuesday he thinks the bank will apply for the next round of three-year funding that will be made available by the European Central Bank on February 29.
"I think so," he said at the sidelines of an event, when asked if his bank will participate. "We will see what the conditions are, and will make our choice at the right moment." (Reporting by Gianluca Semeraro)
* Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 results
Feb 23 U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said on Thursday that he wants to see "very significant" tax reform passed before Congress' August recess and that the Trump administration was looking closely at border tax issues.