MILAN Aug 30 Small Italian lender Banca Marche, which is looking for 400 million euros in fresh capital by the end of the year, said on Friday it had posted a net loss of 232 million euros in the first half after big writedowns on its loan portfolio.

The bank, the target of an extended inspection by the Bank of Italy, said its Core Tier 1 ratio - a key measure of financial strength - had fallen to 4.29 percent at the end of June - one of the weakest in Italy.

Writedowns on loans totalled 451.8 million euros in the first half of the year, or 373 million euros more than in the same period of 2012, the bank said in a statement. (Reporting by Silvia Aloisi, editing by Jennifer Clark)