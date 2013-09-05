* Agency cites bad loans, low profitability, low capital
level
* Capital raising won't be enough even if it's successful -
agency
* S&P says credit losses at regional Veneto Banca higher
than expected
MILAN, Sept 5 Ratings agency Moody's downgraded
its assessment of mid-sized Italian lender Banca delle Marche on
Thursday, and said the bank would "almost certainly" need
external support.
The agency cut its rating on the bank's long-term senior
debt and deposits to Caa1 from B3, blaming non-performing loans,
deteriorating profitability and a low level of capital Moody's
says the bank is unlikely to be able to raise through a planned
share issue.
Smaller banks have been hard hit by Italy's longest
recession since World War Two, and Banca Marche was placed under
special administration by the Bank of Italy last week.
Moody's said the bank is important to its home region and
any potential support it might require would be "manageable" for
the government, but did not explicitly say the government could
help.
Moody's also said the use of a "bail-in" of some of the
bank's debt could "increase the political acceptability" of
additional taxpayer-funded support.
Banca Marche had approved a 300 million euro ($393.57
million) share issue to take place this year, but said on Friday
neither current shareholders nor new investors had made a
binding commitment to participate. [full story: nL6N0GV300]
Even if Banca Marche managed to raise capital from existing
or new shareholders, "this would lead to capital ratios just
sufficient to be above the minimum prescribed by the regulator,
without allowing any cushion to withstand the continuing
pressures posed by deteriorating asset quality," Moody's said.
The Bank of Italy is conducting audits and putting pressure
on mid-sized lenders to strengthen their balance sheets before
handing over supervision to the European Central Bank next year.
Standard & Poor's, the other major ratings agency, said on
Thursday that regional Italian lender Veneto Banca would incur
higher credit losses than the agency had previously expected,
due to the fast accumulation of non-performing loans on its
balance sheet during the economic downturn.
But S&P affirmed its "BB/B" rating on Veneto Banca and took
the view the bank "would likely receive extraordinary financial
support from the Italian government if needed".
($1 = 0.7623 euros)
(Reporting by Isla Binnie; Editing by Eric Walsh)