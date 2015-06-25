MILAN, June 25 Banca Marche, which was put under special administration in 2013, said on Thursday it had repaid 1.8 billion euros ($2.01 billion) it owed to Credito Fondiario.

The unlisted lender said some of its senior bonds and other securities that were guaranteeing the loan obtained by Credito Fondiario have been sold on the market. The sale has allowed Banca Marche to repay the loan to Credito Fondiario and also to pocket some money, the lender said without giving details.

Last month Banca Marche's Financial Director Maurizio Bocchini told Reuters the bank expected a liquidity boost of around 500 million euros from the sale of these securities. ($1 = 0.8957 euros) (Reporting by Giselda Vagnoni; writing by Francesca Landini; editing by Agnieszka Flak)