MILAN Oct 31 Moody's withdrew its ratings on
Italy's Banca delle Marche on Thursday, saying it did not have
enough information about the bank that was placed under special
administration last week.
Moody's said at the time of the withdrawal it had an E
rating for the small lender's financial strength, meaning "very
modest intrinsic financial strength, with a higher likelihood of
periodic outside support or an eventual need for outside
assistance."
Banca Marche, based in central Italy, posted a net loss of
232 million euros ($315.4 million) in the first half of 2013 due
to big writedowns on its loan portfolio and needs a 500 million
euro cash injection to boost its capital base.
The central bank effectively took over the bank's management
at the end of August, making it the biggest casualty so far of a
round of balance sheet inspections. It appointed special
administrators for the lender on Oct. 25.
Moody's said the bank could remain under administration for
at least one year, during which it would not release any
financial information to the public.
($1 = 0.7356 euros)
