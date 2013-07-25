ROME, July 25 Small Italian lender Banca Marche,
which is looking for nearly 400 million euros ($530 million) by
the end of the year to boost its capital base, has delayed
approval of a new business plan that had been expected on
Thursday, a spokesman said.
The bank ended 2012 with a 528 million euros loss after
writedowns of more than 1 billion euros on bad debts, and is the
target of a Bank of Italy inspection.
At the end of June it approved a 300-million euro capital
increase to be launched by the end of this year and is issuing
an 80-million euro 10-year bond to be placed by July 30th.
As of Thursday, take-up for the bond - which carries a hefty
12.5 percent coupon - was 25 million euros, the spokesman said.
He added that the approval of the new business plan had been
postponed until after the release of first-half results,
expected at the end of August.
The lender earlier this month appointed Rainer Masera, a
former budget minister and Bank of Italy director, as its new
chairman to try and turn its fortunes around.
Banca Marche is controlled by three cash-strapped banking
foundations - not-for-profit entities with strong ties to local
politicians - which have a combined stake in the lender of more
than 55 percent.
Italian media have reported that a group of entrepreneurs
based in the Marche region could step in to help the bank, in
which Intesa Sanpaolo also has a 5.8 percent stake,
fill its capital shortage.
Smaller lenders are bearing the brunt of Italy's longest
recession since World War II, with soaring bad debts stretching
their finances. Ratings agency Standard & Poor's on Wednesday
cut its long-term credit ratings by one notch on 18 medium-sized
Italian banks, citing the impact of the economic crisis.
($1 = 0.7555 euros)
(Reporting by Giselda Vagnoni, writing by Silvia Aloisi;
Editing by Elaine Hardcastle)