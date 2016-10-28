MILAN Oct 28 Italy's Fininvest said on Friday it will challenge in court a decision by the European Central Bank that could force it to reduce its 30 percent stake in asset gatherer Banca Mediolanum.

Fininvest, the investment vehicle of former prime minister Silvio Berlusconi, said earlier this week that the ECB was opposed to it owning a "significant stake" in Banca Mediolanum, backing an earlier decision by the Bank of Italy.

In October 2014, the Italian central bank ordered Fininvest to sell a stake of just over 20 percent in Mediolanum because Berlusconi was no longer considered fit to own more than 10 percent of a financial company after being convicted for tax fraud.

However, an Italian appeals court ruled in March last year in favour of Fininvest's request to cancel the forced sale.

Fininvest said on Friday it would challenge the ECB decision in all relevant courts, including the European Court of Justice. It said it would also ask the ECB to suspend its decision.

The company said it had already lodged two separate appeals with Italian courts, one to question the Bank of Italy's move to seek the ECB's backing and another to ensure that the ruling taken last March in its favour is upheld and complied with. (Reporting by Agnieszka Flak)