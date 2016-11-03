MILAN Nov 3 The voting rights of the stake held by Silvio Berlusconi's Fininvest in Banca Mediolanum have been frozen for the part exceeding a 9.999 percent threshold, a filing by Italy's market regulator Consob said on Thursday.

The move is a result of a decision by the holding company to challenge in court a ruling by the European Central bank, which opposed Fininvest owning a "significant stake" in the asset gatherer.

"Such a decision entails, based on what the Bank of Italy wrote in a proposal sent to the ECB, the suspension of voting rights for the part exceeding 9.999 percent," Consob said.

Fininvest, which holds a 30.125 percent stake in Banca Mediolanum, said it would challenge the ECB decision in all relevant courts, including the European Court of Justice.

In October 2014, the Bank of Italy ordered Berlusconi's investment vehicle to sell a stake of just over 20 percent because Berlusconi was no longer considered fit to own more than 10 percent of a financial company after being convicted for tax fraud.

But an Italian appeals court later ruled in favour of Fininvest's request to cancel the forced sale.

Lastly, the ECB was called to rule over the matter, with the Bank of Italy left to decide the consequences of the ECB's verdict. (Reporting by Giulia Segreti, editing by Valentina Za)