MILAN Nov 3 The voting rights of the stake held
by Silvio Berlusconi's Fininvest in Banca Mediolanum have been
frozen for the part exceeding a 9.999 percent threshold, a
filing by Italy's market regulator Consob said on Thursday.
The move is a result of a decision by the holding company to
challenge in court a ruling by the European Central bank, which
opposed Fininvest owning a "significant stake" in the asset
gatherer.
"Such a decision entails, based on what the Bank of Italy
wrote in a proposal sent to the ECB, the suspension of voting
rights for the part exceeding 9.999 percent," Consob said.
Fininvest, which holds a 30.125 percent stake in Banca
Mediolanum, said it would challenge the ECB decision in all
relevant courts, including the European Court of Justice.
In October 2014, the Bank of Italy ordered Berlusconi's
investment vehicle to sell a stake of just over 20 percent
because Berlusconi was no longer considered fit to own more than
10 percent of a financial company after being convicted for tax
fraud.
But an Italian appeals court later ruled in favour of
Fininvest's request to cancel the forced sale.
Lastly, the ECB was called to rule over the matter, with the
Bank of Italy left to decide the consequences of the ECB's
verdict.
