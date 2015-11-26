(Recasts top, adds details)

MILAN Nov 26 The European Central Bank has raised the minimum capital requirement for Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena from the end of next year after the so-called Supervisory Review and Evaluation Process (SREP), the Italian lender said on Thursday.

Monte dei Paschi, which emerged as the weakest lender in a review of European banks last year, said the ECB had notified it of its requirements for next year and beyond. The central bank is setting individual capital requirements for banks as part of the SREP process.

The troubled Italian lender must maintain a Common Equity Tier 1 ratio - a measure of financial strength - on a consolidated basis of 10.2 percent from Jan. 1-Dec. 31, 2016, in line with a previous target. But that requirement was raised to 10.75 percent from Dec. 31 next year, it added.

Monte dei Paschi, Italy's third-biggest bank by number of branches, has been cutting costs, slashing jobs and selling assets after being hit hard by the euro zone debt crisis and by a scandal over loss-making derivative trades.

The bank, which carried out a 3 billion-euro capital increase earlier this year, is also looking for a merger partner, but no buyers have materialised so far.

The Tuscan bank posted a 109 million-euro net loss in the third quarter due to the cost of closing the derivatives trade that had been bleeding money at the lender for years.

Closing the trade already boosted the bank's capital, with its CET 1 ratio rising to 12 percent at the end of September.

The lender now has to tell the ECB within a month how it plans to reach the end-2016 requirement, it added.